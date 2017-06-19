 Skip Nav
Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer

The Pitch Perfect 3 Teaser Trailer Is Here, and It's Aca-Mazing!

The Barden Bellas are back, and they're better than ever in the third instalment of the Pitch Perfect franchise. Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson both reprise their roles as Beca Mitchell and Patricia "Fat Amy" in what looks like a bona fide thrill ride. In the two-minute trailer, we see Fat Amy (Wilson) getting attacked by police dogs and later partying it up with DJ Khaled. It's safe to say we missed these girls! Watch the full, explosive trailer above, then check out four things we definitely know about the movie so far.

