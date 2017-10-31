See Every Glamorous Arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards

The annual Pride of Britain Awards always brings out a whole host of British stars, and this year's ceremony, which took place on Monday night, was no exception. The awards celebrate some of the bravest and most selfless people around the UK, and this year's winners included civil right pioneer Dr Paul Stephenson, OBE, the firefighters who tackled the Grenfell Tower fire, and the community that rallied round to support those affected by the tragedy in the aftermath. The red carpet for this important event was full of showbiz favourites, from TV presenters to Strictly Come Dancing stars. Even Prince William put in an appearance! Take a look at all the arrivals in our gallery now. Clearly there was no shortage of celebs keen to celebrate the amazing work people around the UK do every year.