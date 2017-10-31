 Skip Nav
See Every Glamorous Arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards

The annual Pride of Britain Awards always brings out a whole host of British stars, and this year's ceremony, which took place on Monday night, was no exception. The awards celebrate some of the bravest and most selfless people around the UK, and this year's winners included civil right pioneer Dr Paul Stephenson, OBE, the firefighters who tackled the Grenfell Tower fire, and the community that rallied round to support those affected by the tragedy in the aftermath. The red carpet for this important event was full of showbiz favourites, from TV presenters to Strictly Come Dancing stars. Even Prince William put in an appearance! Take a look at all the arrivals in our gallery now. Clearly there was no shortage of celebs keen to celebrate the amazing work people around the UK do every year.

Alesha Dixon
Holly Willoughby
Liam Payne
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Myleene Klass
Nicole Scherzinger
Carol Vorderman
Alexandra Burke
James and Oliver Phelps
Rochelle and Marvin Humes
Nicola Roberts
Justin Scott and Kimberley Walsh
Shirley Ballas
Denise Van Outen
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher
Ashley Roberts
Christine Lampard
Candice Brown
Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice
Susanna Reid
Ola and James Jordan
Aston Merrygold
Ben Shephard
Chloe Hewitt and AJ Pritchard
Janette Manrara
Vick Hope
Katya Jones and Joe McFadden
Nadiya Bychkova and Davood Ghadami
Stacey Solomon
Amy Dowden
