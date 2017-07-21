 Skip Nav
Prince George Official Birthday Portrait July 2017

Prince George Is All Grown Up in an Official Portrait For His Fourth Birthday!

Prince George marked his fourth birthday with a new royal portrait on Friday. Ahead of his big day on Saturday, July 22, Kensington Palace shared a photo taken of the toddler at the end of June by photographer Chris Jackson. "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday," the caption read, also thanking everyone "for all the kind messages" the couple has received. George smiles big in the snap while wearing a striped button-up shirt.

The family of four is currently on a tour of Poland and Germany, where both the birthday boy and his little sister have showed off matching outfits and adorable antics. We can't wait to hear how he spends his big day. Happy birthday, George!

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
The British RoyalsPrince GeorgeThe Royals
