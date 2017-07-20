 Skip Nav
All of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Matching Outfits Have 1 Thing in Common
All of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Matching Outfits Have 1 Thing in Common

We love catching glimpses of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's adorable bond, but we particularly love seeing them in their matching outfits. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge really seem to enjoy colour-coordinating their children's ensembles, and their outfits always include some shade of blue. The royal family is currently in the middle of their official tour of Poland and Germany, and Charlotte and George have already rocked not one but six matching looks. Keep reading to see Charlotte and George's best twinning moments.

Princess Charlotte Just Rocked the Hell Out of Her Uncle Harry's Hand-Me-Down Shoes

