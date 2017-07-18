 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Of Course George and Charlotte Upstage Will and Kate on the First Day of Their Royal Tour
Dawn O'Porter
We'll Never Tire of Seeing Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Together
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Is Pregnant With Her First Child!
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: 34 Real AF Reactions You Had Watching the Season 7 Premiere
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Of Course George and Charlotte Upstage Will and Kate on the First Day of Their Royal Tour

The British royal family officially kicked off their five-day tour of Poland and Germany on Monday. While Kate and Will looked happy to begin their trip, it was Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as per usual, who ended up stealing the show. Even though we didn't have a repeat of George smushing his face up against a plane window like he did in Canada, he came fairly close when he and Charlotte excitedly stared out of their jet just before landing. George and Charlotte will reportedly be staying with their nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw and at the British ambassador's residence in Berlin while Will and Kate conduct their official duties. It's still unclear whether George brought his toy dinosaurs with him, but we're standing by for confirmation.

Related
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesPrince GeorgeThe Royals
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Hair-Up Hairstyles
Hairstyles
21 Half-Up Hairstyles That Are Anything but Boring
by Tori-Crowther
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte Pictures
The Royals
All of the Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Mum Moments With Princess Charlotte
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince William Playing Football With Kids London July 2017
The Royals
Prince William Doesn't Let His Khaki Trousers Stop Him From Playing Football With Kids
by Kelsie Gibson
Jodie Whittaker Quotes About Becoming the Next Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker on Being the First Female Doctor Who: Don't Be "Scared by My Gender"
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds