Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause

Following his recent trip to Australia (where he had an adorable reunion with one of his biggest fans) Prince Harry was back in the UK and at Buckingham Palace on Monday for a very special celebration. He hosted a reception in honour of the 40th anniversary of the charity WellChild, of which he is patron. The charity supports sick children and their families, and is clearly a cause close to Harry's heart. The annual WellChild awards have served up some memorable moments for the prince over the years, not least of all last year, when he bonded with a 5-year-old called Ollie who received the inspirational child award. This time around, it was the charity's nurses, volunteers, supporters, and parents who shared a moment with Harry, as he honoured the hard work they all do to help care for as many children as possible at home, rather than in hospital.

The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyThe RoyalsPrince Harry
