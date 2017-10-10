 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Star Wars The Last Jedi
OMG, the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Freakin' Insane
If We Were Joe Biden, We'd Be a Little Jealous of Barack Obama and Prince Harry's Friendship

Barack Obama's friendship with the British royals first blossomed during his US presidency, and even though we love seeing him with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Barack seems to have formed a particularly special bond with Prince Harry. The two have hung out at a handful of official events in the past, and Harry has even gotten tight with Barack's wife, Michelle. Most recently, Barack and Harry were the two best friends that anyone could have when they attended a wheelchair basketball game during the Invictus Games in Canada. Listen, we're not trying to start any drama, but if we were Joe Biden, we'd be a little jealous.

