Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Reunite in Chicago, Surprise a Group of Lucky Students

Prince Harry had a special reunion with Michelle Obama in Chicago on Tuesday. The royal, who was in town for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation, joined the former first lady in surprising a group of approximately 20 students at Hyde Park Academy. The high school is across from the future Obama Presidential Center and serves a large portion of Chicago's African American population on the South Side. According to Michelle's communications director, Caroline Morales, Michelle and Harry spoke to the students about "the importance of young people staying inspired and hopeful" and the "power of students using their voices to change the world."

Michelle later shared photos from the outing on Instagram, thanking Harry for his support. "Thanks to my friend Prince Harry for joining me today to surprise these remarkable students at Hyde Park Academy on the South Side," Michelle wrote. "We were blown away by their passion, ambition and talent! #ReachHigher #ObamaSummit." The last time we saw Harry and Michelle together was back in 2016 during the Invictus Games, but Harry did have an adorable reunion with Barack Obama in Toronto last month.

