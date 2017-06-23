15 Incredible Details Prince Harry Revealed in His Candid New Interview

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

Prince Harry has been opening up more and more in recent years about the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. Both Harry and his brother, Prince William, have shared sweet stories about their late mother and expressed an unending commitment to carrying on her accessible lifestyle and philanthropic legacy.

In a revealing interview with Newsweek Harry divulged a handful of details about his life as a royal and the future of the British monarchy; he basically made it clear that he often wishes he wasn't a prince at all, and that there isn't "any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen." We also got some insight into his relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he considers "the big sister he never had." Read on for more interesting tidbits from Harry's latest interview.



He still gets overwhelmed when thinking about Diana's funeral. Harry readily admitted that his role in the public funeral — he and William walked solemnly behind Diana's horse-drawn casket with their father, grandfather, and uncle, Earl Spencer — was incredibly uncomfortable. "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television." he said, his face hardening. "I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today." He acted out after Diana's death and was "very close" to breaking down. Harry admitted to being "scarred" by his mother's death, which led to drinking, smoking, and some unsavoury public incidents — but he eventually did some soul-searching. "I needed to fix the mistakes I was making," he said, admitting that bottling up his grief led to years of "total chaos" and that he was "very close" to a breakdown several times. Prince William encouraged him to seek counselling. When he was 28, Harry sought professional help for his anxiety and grief on the advice of his older brother. "My mother died when I was very young. I didn't want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good," Harry said. "I am now fired up and energised and love charity stuff, meeting people, and making them laugh." His time in Afghanistan helped him cope with Diana's passing. "Being in the army was the best escape I've ever had. I felt as though I was really achieving something," he said. "I also felt I was one of the lads and could forget I was Prince Harry when I was with them." His royal title wears on him. "I sometimes still feel I am living in a goldfish bowl, but I now manage it better," Harry said. The 32-year-old also told his interviewer several times that he often longs to be "something other than Prince Harry." But don't worry . . . he's still kind of a bad boy. "I still have a naughty streak too, which I enjoy and is how I relate to those individuals who have got themselves into trouble," Harry said. He is appreciative of the relatively normal upbringing his mother gave him. "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people," Harry explained, adding, "Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live." He does his own shopping, and has no plans to stop. "Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone," he admitted. "But I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too." He paused, then added, "Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping."



