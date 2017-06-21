22 Thoughts Prince Harry Probably Has While Third-Wheeling With Will and Kate

We love getting to see Prince Harry out and about, and very often, he's called upon to join his brother Prince William and sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge for public events and official appearances. It's hard not to notice how often Harry has to third-wheel it with the royal couple, and we couldn't help but imagine what goes through his mind while spending time with them. Take a look at all the thoughts Harry has while kicking it with Will and Kate, probably.