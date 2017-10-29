 Skip Nav
Riverdale
Shannon Purser Worried That Nobody Would Watch Stranger Things
Eye Candy
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close

Prince Harry Quotes About Having a Crush on Meghan Markle

This Fact About Prince Harry Will Give You Hope That You, Too, Can Land Your Dream Crush

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for more than a year now, but it seems Harry had his sights set on the Suits actress long before then. According to royal expert Katie Nicoll, the royal described Meghan as his "ideal girl" two years before they even met. "He had a crush on Rachel Zane [Meghan's Suits character] two years before he met Meghan, and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends," Katie explained in a preview for the When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance special. "She told me she'd been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, 'Harry, who's your ideal girl?' And he said, 'Meghan Markle from Suits.'"

Earlier this week, Katie told ET that Meghan and Harry could be hitting a major milestone very soon. "Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November," she revealed. "She's not signing up for another series of Suits. She's planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home." Guess we'll just have to wait and see if the reports are true.

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Join the conversation
Meghan MarkleThe British RoyalsCelebrity CouplesThe RoyalsPrince Harry
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Look Didn't Happen Overnight — Here's the Proof
by Marcia Moody
Princess Margaret's Morning Routine
The Royals
Princess Margaret's Luxurious Morning Routine Will Have You Rethinking Your Pamper Sessions
by Morgane Le Caer
Prince Harry in Uniform Pictures
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
by Marcia Moody
Pictures of British Royals With Athletes
The Royals
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating
by Marcia Moody
What Does an April Birthday Mean for the Royal Baby?
The Royals
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds