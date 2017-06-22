 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How Prince Harry's Time in Afghanistan Helped Him Cope With Princess Diana's Death
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
AMC
Dominic Cooper Sports His Knowing Smile at the Preacher Premiere
Nostalgia
Here's a Photo of Young Alec Baldwin That Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Ryan Gosling

Prince Harry Talks About Dealing With Princess Diana's Death

How Prince Harry's Time in Afghanistan Helped Him Cope With Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry has often strayed away from talking about his late mother, Princess Diana, in the press, but with the 20th anniversary of her death approaching, he has become increasingly candid about how her tragic death has affected him. During a recent interview on Forces TV in promotion for the Invictus Games, the famous royal opened up about how he would get panic attacks after his mother's death. "In my case, suit and tie, every single time I was in any room with loads of people, which is quite often, I was just pouring with sweat, like heart beating — boom, boom, boom, boom — and literally just like a washing machine," he told Paralympic medal winner and close friend Dave Henson. "I was like, 'Oh my God, get me out of here now.' Oh, hang on, I can't get out of here, I have got to just hide it."

It wasn't until he served in Afghanistan that he sought professional help for his mental health. "Not to get too personal, if you lose your mum at the age of 12 then you've got to deal with it and the idea that . . . 15, 17 years later I still hadn't dealt with it, Afghan was the moment," he said. "I was like 'right — deal with it.'" After his second tour in 2014, Harry followed in his mother's philanthropic footsteps by creating the Invictus Games. Not only has it helped wounded veterans and their families, but Harry admits it has been a sort of cure for himself. "Once I plucked my head out of the sand, post-Afghan . . . it had a huge . . . life changing moment for me. It was like, right, you are . . . Prince Harry, you can do this, as long are you're not a complete tit, then you're gonna be able to get that support, because you've got the credibility of 10 years' service and therefore, you can really make a difference."

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
Beauty Junkie
12 Ways Tea Can Give You Better Hair, Skin, and Nails
by Kirbie Johnson
The Queen's Fulton Umbrella Collection
The Royals
Even The Queen's Umbrellas Match Her Outfits
by Gemma Cartwright
Photos of Princess Eugenie
The Royals
Proof That Princess Eugenie Is the Most Underrated Member of the Royal Family
by Tori-Crowther
Avocado Toast Frap
Frappuccino
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
by Brandi Milloy
Why Was Camilla at Charles and Diana's Wedding?
The Royals
How Camilla Parker Bowles Tortured Princess Diana at Her Own Wedding
by Annie Gabillet
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds