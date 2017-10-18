31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees

Yes, Prince Harry is great with kids, an attentive boyfriend to Suits star Meghan Markle, and a shining ambassador for the royal family, but one of the most important things to him is the time he spent in the Armed Forces. His love of all things military-related started surprisingly young, and with his passion project the Invictus Games going into its fourth year, it looks set to continue throughout his life, so what better way to celebrate than to take a look at all the most significant times that Harry has worn a military uniform?