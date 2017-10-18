 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
Karen Rodriguez
TIDAL's Benefit Concert Was Basically a Gathering Place For Girls Who Run the World
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees

Yes, Prince Harry is great with kids, an attentive boyfriend to Suits star Meghan Markle, and a shining ambassador for the royal family, but one of the most important things to him is the time he spent in the Armed Forces. His love of all things military-related started surprisingly young, and with his passion project the Invictus Games going into its fourth year, it looks set to continue throughout his life, so what better way to celebrate than to take a look at all the most significant times that Harry has worn a military uniform?

Highgrove House, 1986
Germany, 1993
Eton College, 2003
Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 2006
Bovington Camp, 2006
Horsea Island Naval Base, 2007
Afghanistan, 2007-2008
Afghanistan, 2007-2008
Afghanistan, 2007-2008
Afghanistan, 2007-2008
RAF Brize Norton, 2008
Combermere Barracks, 2008
RAF Shawbury, 2009
Remembrance Sunday, 2009
RAF Honiton, 2010
Royal Hospital Chelsea, 2011
Bahamas, 2012
Jamaica, 2012
Afghanistan, 2012
The Warrior Games, 2013
Australia, 2013
The Invictus Games Launch, 2014
Estonia, 2014
Folkstone, 2014
Afghanistan, 2014
RAF Honington, 2014
Trooping the Colour, 2015
Remembrance Sunday, 2015
Armistace Day Service, 2016
Field of Remembrance, 2016
RAF Honington, 2017
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsEye CandyThe RoyalsPrince Harry
The Royals
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating
by Marcia Moody
Princess Diana on Royal Tours With William and Harry Photos
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
by Marcia Moody
What Will Prince Charles Do When He Becomes King?
The Royals
How Prince Charles Plans to Change the Royal Family When He Becomes King
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton's Blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Blazer
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Blazer Just Went From Workwear to Outerwear Thanks to This Style Trick
by Sarah Wasilak
What Is Prince George's Favourite Movie?
The Royals
Prince George's Favourite Disney Movie Proves He Just Can't Wait to Be King
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds