Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual
Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual

Prince Harry is just as weak to the charms of the doughnut as we are. The Prince visited Borough Market on Thursday to support local traders affected by the market's recent attack. Harry spoke with security officer Ganga Garbuja, who was first on the scene leading people to safety, along with Matt Jones of Bread Ahead, whose staff protected members of the public. While spreading the vibrant message that Borough Market is once again open for business, Harry sampled fresh produce and splashed his cash in the best way possible: on a box of doughnuts.

The Prince has certainly had a busy few weeks, spending Monday at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the charity WellChild after returning from his recent trip to Australia. Something tells us Meghan Markle's beau will be needing that sugar hit.

The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyThe RoyalsPrince Harry
