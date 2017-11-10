 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
Christmas
The John Lewis Christmas Advert Is Finally Here, and You Might Need Some Tissues
Celebrity Couples
21 Famous Women Who Hit It Off With Younger Men
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events

Prince Harry has done more this year than we'll probably ever do in our lifetimes, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. On Thursday, the royal visited Westminster Abbey in London, where he officially opened the Field of Remembrance. The memorial garden is organised annually by The Poppy Factory and honours fallen soldiers from WWI and WWII. Harry suited up in his uniform and paid his respects by laying a cross made up of poppies in front of wooden crosses from the graves of fallen soldiers, before meeting with veterans, cadets, and their families.

Harry then tried to bring light to a sombre occasion when a fan asked him about the whereabouts of his girlfriend, Meghan Markle. "I took the mickey and asked where his missus was and he said she wasn't here," veteran Matt Weston explained to reporters. "I asked if she would come next time because she's awesome and he said he couldn't hide her anywhere, but I said you wouldn't have to hide her." Now that Meghan and Harry are reportedly moving in together, hopefully we'll get to see more of the couple together soon.

Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince Harry
The Royals
8 Surprising Things That the Queen Carries in Her Handbag
by Marcia Moody
Where Do the British Royals Go to School?
The Royals
Schooling the Royal Family: How Have the British Royals Been Educated?
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton at Anna Freud Centre Gala Dinner 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
by Monica Sisavat
Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring
The Royals
The Sweet Story Behind Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring We Never Knew Until Now
by Perri Konecky
Queen Victoria Facts
The Royals
She Was Almost Killed 6 Times, and 17 Other Fascinating Facts About Queen Victoria
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds