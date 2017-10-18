 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
The Royals
7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely Her Mother's Daughter
Alden Ehrenreich
Star Wars: Everything We Know About the Han Solo Spinoff Movie (Including the Title!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World

Yes, Prince Harry is adorable with dogs, and we love seeing him with Meghan Markle, but nothing warms our hearts more than when he interacts with kids. On Monday, the royal attended the annual WellChild Awards in London, where he met with sick children and their families. The event, which marked 10 years of Harry's patronage of the charity, honoured courageous children living with serious illnesses and the healthcare professionals who care for them. "This is my 10th year as WellChild's patron and of course I'm honoured to be here at another awards ceremony celebrating the powerful work of this organisation," Harry said in his speech.

Harry's adorable outing comes on the heels of a busy couple of weeks for the royal. After attending the 100 Women in Finance Gala, Harry accepted the legacy award on behalf of the late Princess Diana at the Attitude Awards and linked up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to meet with the cast of Paddington 2 at London's Paddington Station. And that's just the tip of the iceberg! Take a look back at his busy year.

Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsCelebrity PhilanthropyPrince Harry
The Royals
7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely Her Mother's Daughter
by Caitlin Hacker
Simon McCoy Reacting to Royal Baby News
The Royals
BBC's Simon McCoy Wasn't Exactly Impressed by the Royal Baby News
by Morgane Le Caer
Where Will the New Royal Baby Be in Line For the Throne?
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
by Brittney Stephens
Kate Middleton at World Mental Health Day Reception 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
by Monica Sisavat
What Will Prince Charles Do When He Becomes King?
The Royals
How Prince Charles Plans to Change the Royal Family When He Becomes King
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds