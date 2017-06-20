 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Prince Philip Has Been Admitted to Hospital
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
The Royals
22 Thoughts Prince Harry Probably Has While Third-Wheeling With Will and Kate
British Celebrities
The British Celeb Couples Who Make Us Believe in Love

Prince Philip in Hospital June 2017

Prince Philip Has Been Admitted to Hospital

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been admitted to hospital to receive treatment for an infection related to a pre-existing condition. The BBC reports that the news is "not a cause for serious concern" and that the duke, who is 96, is doing well.

Prince Philip announced in May that he is retiring from his public role, which means he will make no more official public appearances after the Summer. This was set to be one of his last busy weeks in an official capacity. The duke was in attendance at his wife's side at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in honour of her birthday on Saturday, and made an appearance at Royal Ascot only yesterday. It's likely he was due to attend again throughout the week, but that job will no doubt be handed over to the younger generation of royals, with William and Kate taking the lead.

While Prince Philip recovers, the Queen is still hard at work, with her son Charles by her side. This morning she was at the Houses of Parliament to deliver the Queen's Speech, in which she read out the government's plans for the year ahead (including many details on Brexit). Later, she is due to return to Royal Ascot for another day of racing with members of the royal family.

Image Source: Getty / Jack Taylor
Join the conversation
Celebrity NewsThe RoyalsPrince PhilipQueen Elizabeth II
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II Have Emotional Visit With Grenfell Tower Victims
by Quinn Keaney
Jimmy Kimmel Photo With Son May 2017
Celebrity Kids
Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Shares a Photo of Her 2 Boys After They Reveal Son's Heart Condition
by Caitlin Hacker
Lorde Quote About Being Friends With Taylor Swift June 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Lorde Just Compared Her Friendship With Taylor Swift to an Autoimmune Disease
by Kelsie Gibson
Tom Holland and His Dog Tessa
British Celebrities
We Didn't Think Tom Holland Could Get Any Cuter, and Then We Saw Him With His Dog
by Gemma Cartwright
What Did Princess Diana Do After Divorce From Prince Charles
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds