 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
4 Ways Prince William Is Making Sure Princess Diana's Mark Is Left on the World
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Celebrity Facts
5 Facts About Katy Perry and Russell Brand's Wedding That Will Make You Say "Huh"
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Ditches Her Husband, James, to Attend Wimbledon With Her Brother, James
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
4 Ways Prince William Is Making Sure Princess Diana's Mark Is Left on the World

Prince William was just 15 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in August 1997. Even though it's been nearly 20 years since her tragic passing, the royal intends to keep his mother's legacy alive. Not only has William got more and more comfortable with speaking about Diana in interviews, but both he and Prince Harry have championed some of the same charities as their mother and attribute their philanthropic nature to her. Here are four ways William is carrying on Diana's legacy with his charity work.

Related
13 Sweet, Heartbreaking Things William and Harry Have Said About Princess Diana

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsCelebrity PhilanthropyPrincess DianaPrince William
Join The Conversation
the british royals
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Continue to Show Their Charitable Sides
by Lucy Kenny
Pippa Middleton Self-Portrait Dress at Wimbledon
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Dress Could Easily Double as a Wedding Guest Dress
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Celebrity Couples Who Called Off Their Weddings
Celebrity Facts
10 Celebrity Couples Who Called Off Their Weddings
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Wedding Facts
The Royals
8 Facts About Charlene and Albert's Wedding That Will Still Fascinate You Today
by Monica Sisavat
How Tall Is Prince William?
The Royals
How Tall Is Prince William?
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds