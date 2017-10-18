 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
Karen Rodriguez
TIDAL's Benefit Concert Was Basically a Gathering Place For Girls Who Run the World
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Invited a Few of Her Biggest Fans to Her Home to Listen to Reputation
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date

The British royal family has been extremely busy this year, and they're showing no signs of slowing down. On Wednesday, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton were front and centre at the Coach Core graduation ceremony in London. Coach Core, which was launched by Will, Kate, and Harry's Royal Foundation in 2012, is an apprenticeship program that trains young adults who are not enrolled in school or are unemployed to be sports coaches. Prior to the ceremony, the royals joined 150 of the apprentices in a coaching master class that included advice from Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock and tennis coach Judy Murray.

Related
Everything We Know So Far About the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Third Baby

The trio's philanthropic outing comes just two days after they met up with the cast of Paddington 2 at London's Paddington Station and a day after Will and Kate formally confirmed that their third child is set to make its debut in April 2018. We can't wait for the little one to arrive!

The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
The Duchess of Cambridge Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince WilliamPrince HarryCelebrity PregnanciesKate Middleton
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
by Morgane Le Caer
Princess Diana on Royal Tours With William and Harry Photos
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby Details
The Royals
Everything We Know So Far About the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Third Baby
by Monica Sisavat
What Is Prince George's Favourite Movie?
The Royals
Prince George's Favourite Disney Movie Proves He Just Can't Wait to Be King
by Kelsie Gibson
Kate Middleton's Blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Blazer
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Blazer Just Went From Workwear to Outerwear Thanks to This Style Trick
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds