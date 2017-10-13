 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
The Royals
7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely Her Mother's Daughter
The Royals
Prince Harry's Speech About Princess Diana Will Remind You Why the World Loved Her So Much
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World

Prince William attended the New Zealand Commemoration for the Battle of Passchendaele on behalf of the queen in Belgium on Thursday. The royal received a traditional Maori greeting upon his arrival from former corporal Bill Henry "Willie" Apiata and paid a moving tribute to the New Zealand troops who fought in World War I.

"As we have heard, Oct. 12, 1917, was the darkest day in the military history of a proud and committed people," William said. "For New Zealanders, the loss of more than 840 men in just a few hours is seared into the national consciousness. All told, the Battle of Passchendaele would claim close to 2,000 lives — a devastating toll for a country with a population of just over a million. Half a world away, news of the losses was felt like a shockwave. Every death here left a shattered family there. Entire communities were robbed of their young people. No part of New Zealand was untouched by loss."

Related
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?

After delivering his speech, William laid a wreath at the New Zealand Memorial Wall to the Missing and unveiled a centenary plinth alongside Princess Astrid. Sadly, the Duchess of Cambridge didn't make an appearance, but she did join William and Prince Harry at a reception at Buckingham Palace in honour of World Mental Health Day earlier this week.

Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince William
The Royals
This Royal Bride Got Married, but It's Not Her Wedding Dress That'll Make You Gasp
by Marina Liao
Pictures of Prince Gabriel of Sweden
The Royals
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Harry at 100 Women in Finance Gala October 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry Is Surrounded by Women at a Charity Gala — and None of Them Are Meghan Markle
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Charlotte Looking Like Duchess of Cambridge
The Royals
7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely Her Mother's Daughter
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Middleton at World Mental Health Day Reception 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds