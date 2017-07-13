Prince William Doesn't Let His Khaki Trousers Stop Him From Playing Football With Kids

Prince William has been having a great Summer so far. After bonding with WWII veterans earlier this week, the famous royal took to the field on Thursday to play football with England's women's national football team, the Lionesses, and a group of young girls from the Wildcats Girl's Football program in London. While his khaki slacks, button-down shirt, and blue blazer weren't exactly athletic attire, that didn't stop him from getting into the game as he blocked the ball at the net. Plus, he looked ridiculously adorable as he celebrated scoring a goal. What can we say? Prince William is definitely a sporty spice.