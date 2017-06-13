 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Netflix
See the Orange Is the New Black Cast Out of Their Jumpsuits
Eye Candy
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
Celebrity Feuds
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match

Prince William had an adorable encounter with his younger cousin, Mia, when he attended the annual Gloucester Festival of Polo in Tetbury on Sunday. During the charity event, the father of Prince George and Princess Charlotte got in another workout as he chased the 3-year-old, who is Queen Elizabeth II's great-granddaughter, around in the grass. William even shared a sweet moment with her parents Zara and Mike Tindall as the three greeted each other with warm hugs.

This isn't the only time William was spotted horsing around this week. On Saturday, the royal braved the London heat as he attended The Colonel's Review, a military rehearsal for the queen's birthday parade (also known as Trooping the Colour). Seeing that the past two parades have marked Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Buckingham Palace balcony debuts, we can't wait to see what the royal family does this year.

Related
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince William
Join The Conversation
Ike Barinholtz
The Snatched Cast Reveals What Amy Schumer Is Like on Set
by Ryan Roschke
Hunter McGrady Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Interview
Celebrity Interviews
As Sports Illustrated's Curviest Model, Hunter McGrady Knows Sexy Suits All Sizes
by Kirbie Johnson
Scarlett Johansson and Geraldine Dodd Rough Night Premiere
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Keeps Her Promise, Parties With Look-Alike Grandma
by Monica Sisavat
What is the luckiest day of the year?
Hannahgram
Susan Miller Reveals the Luckiest Day of 2017
by Irina Dvalidze
Tony Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
The Tony Awards Red Carpet Is Certainly Something to Sing About
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds