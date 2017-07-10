 Skip Nav
18 Photos That Show How William and Harry Have Embraced Camilla as Their Stepmum
18 Photos That Show How William and Harry Have Embraced Camilla as Their Stepmum

When Camilla Parker Bowles married Prince Charles in April 2005, she not only got a husband but also expanded her family. Camilla shares daughter Laura and son Tom with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, and Charles has two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, from his marriage to Princess Diana. The royal family often attends official events together, and while Camilla doesn't seem to have as much fun with William and Harry as she does with Kate, it appears the brothers have certainly accepted Camilla as their stepmother. Read on to see some of their best moments together.

