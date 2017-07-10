 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
William and Harry Reminisce About Princess Diana: "She Was One of the Naughtiest Parents"
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
Dwayne Johnson
20 Times Dwayne Johnson's Rock-Hard Muscles Almost Broke Open His Shirt
Matt Bomer
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband

Prince William and Prince Harry Talking About Princess Diana

William and Harry Reminisce About Princess Diana: "She Was One of the Naughtiest Parents"

Princes William and Harry have opened up about the life and death of Princess Diana in recent years, but the princes have shed new light on their mother's parenting in a upcoming ITV documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, airing later this month. "She was very informal, and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun," Prince William recalled. "She was one of the naughtiest parents. She understood there was a real life outside of the palace walls."

In a heartwarming clip from the documentary's trailer, William and Harry reflect on their childhood while shifting through a photo album Princess Diana put together for them. "She was our mum, she still is our mum," Prince Harry said. "Of course, as a son, I would say this, she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that's for sure."

Related
This Touching Moment From Princess Diana's Funeral Almost Didn't Happen

Both princes have confessed that it took time to get comfortable enough to talk about their mother publicly. "I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better," Prince William recently told British GQ. "It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage."

Prince Harry shared his brothers sentiment, telling the BBC, "I think it's never going to be easy for the two of us to talk about our mother, but 20 years on seems like a good time to remind people of the difference that she made not just to the royal family, but also to the world."

Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity QuotesThe RoyalsPrincess DianaPrince WilliamPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
Macklemore
Macklemore Gives His 100-Year-Old Grandma the Day of a Lifetime in "Glorious" Music Video
by Brittney Stephens
Prince George at the Trooping the Colour 2017 Pictures
The Royals
Prince George Was Done With Trooping the Colour Before It Even Started
by Quinn Keaney
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
Prince William in Uniform
The Royals
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds