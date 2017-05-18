 Skip Nav
Prince William Quotes About Prince George May 2017

4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now

Prince George is ringing in his 4th birthday in July and has already developed some exciting interests. In addition to his love for cartoons, Prince William revealed a handful of other things George is really into right now during his visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital earlier this week.

  1. Stickers! While participating in a sticker activity, William told a patient named Charlie Miller that "George likes doing his stickers" and that "he is big into [them]."
  2. Dinosaurs! The proud dad also told Charlie that George is a fan of the extinct animals, though the Duchess of Cambridge previously revealed that he's also into pigeons and ladybugs.
  3. Nintendo! Like many other kids, George loves his video games. When a little boy named Sebastian could barely take his eyes off a Nintendo DS game to greet the prince, William sympathised with his mum, telling her, "I have exactly the same thing with George. He's engrossed."
  4. Making noise! Surprise, surprise: George loves making noise. William further elaborated on George's noisy habits while speaking with a young patient named Zak and his family, saying, "George was noisy and charging around the place."
Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsPrince William
