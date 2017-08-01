 Skip Nav
Kate and Will's Sweetest PDA Happens When They're Not Facing the Cameras

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don't show PDA often, but when they do, it's superadorable. Aside from cosying up during sporting events, there is one thing that Will does when they're not facing the cameras that is especially sweet — he touches Kate's back. Whether he's helping his wife down the steps, or he's pulling her in for a hug, we can't get enough of the pair's "touching" moments. And he's not the only royal with a signature move. Kate has her own way of showing off her love for Will. See their discrete PDA below.

