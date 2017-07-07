 Skip Nav
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform

We've been blessed with many photos of Prince William doing charity work, hanging out with British actors, and of course with his family. Fortunately, we've had the pleasure of seeing Prince Harry kitted out, but there's one thing we all need to see more of, and that's Prince William in uniform. From the annual Trooping of the Colour to his services in the army, the Prince has been snapped in full uniform on many occasions, and each and every one gets us a bit hot under the collar.

Keep reading to see Will over the years suited and booted and ready to report for duty.

