Prince William Makes a Young Cancer Patient Laugh During Her Chemotherapy
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
7 Significant Things Miley Cyrus Has Said About Liam Hemsworth Since They Reconciled
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
Prince William Makes a Young Cancer Patient Laugh During Her Chemotherapy

Prince William continues to do everything he can to follow in Princess Diana's footsteps. On Tuesday, the famous royal carried on his late mother's legacy as he visited a young cancer patient at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton. The father of Prince George and Princess Charlotte was all smiles as he chatted with a 6-year-old named Daisy during her chemotherapy treatment. Not only did the appearance mark 10 years since he became president of the centre, but his interaction with the little girl was also incredibly reminiscent of one his mother shared with a little boy back in 1993. We think Diana would be incredibly proud to see her sons, William and Harry, continuing her charity work.

