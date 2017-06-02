 Skip Nav
Princess Charlene of Monaco Video About the Grand Prix

Princess Charlene Lives Out Your European Dreams in This Stunning Video

Ever wonder what it's really like to live like royalty? Well, according to this new video posted to the Prince's Palace of Monaco's Facebook page on Thursday, it's pretty amazing. In the video, which is in celebration of Monaco's 75th Grand Prix, Princess Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert II, open up about the prestigious and glamorous event. While Charlene arrives by boat (and stuns in a gorgeous halter top, sunglasses, and red lipstick), Albert flies in on a helicopter. The couple then join past Grand Prix winners David Coulthard and Mark Webber at the Monaco Yacht Club to talk about their favourite memories from the auto race's past. The video, which could easily double as a Hollywood film, also features appearances by Irish racing legend Eddie Jordan and sports journalist Steve Jones. Watch the rare glimpse into royal life above!

Princess CharlenePrince Albert IIThe Royals
