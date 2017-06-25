 Skip Nav
8 Facts About Charlene and Albert's Wedding That Will Still Fascinate You Today

Charlene Wittstock, the former Olympic swimmer from South Africa, became Princess Charlene of Monaco when she married Prince Albert II in July 2011. Even if you are familiar with the lavish event and the runaway bride rumours, there are still a few details you may not know about, like the fact that Charlene had her very own lipstick shade made for the special day. Take a walk down memory lane, and look back at Charlene and Albert's wedding day.

Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesPrincess CharlenePrince Albert IIThe RoyalsWeddingCelebrity Weddings
