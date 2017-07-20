 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Princess Charlotte Delivered Her First Curtsy, and Everyone Missed It
The Royals
Try Picking Your Favourite Moment From the Royal Family's Tour of Germany
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Delights Kids — and Grown Women — During His Visit to Suffolk
The Royals
Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Can't Say No to a Cold Beer in Germany

Princess Charlotte Curtsy in Poland Video 2017

Princess Charlotte Delivered Her First Curtsy, and Everyone Missed It

When we said Princess Charlotte is already a little pro at this whole royal tour thing, we weren't kidding. Before jetting out of Poland on Wednesday morning, Prince George's little sister thanked a group of Polish dignitaries in the form of a tiny (and heart-melting) curtsy. While she seemed determined to do it right, none of the adults around her really seemed to notice. And when the family arrived in Germany later that day, the 2-year-old royal continued to impress by giving her first diplomatic handshake while greeting officials. Despite George's obvious lack of enthusiasm for the tour, Kate and Will must be proud of their little princess.

Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsCelebrity KidsViral VideosThe Royals
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
Ouch! Ben Affleck's Daughter, Violet, Hilariously Shades His Latest Honour
by Monica Sisavat
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
What Is the Heir and Spare?
The Royals
5 Notable "Heirs and Spares" in the British Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
What Is Sir Carter's Full Name?
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé Just Confused the Hell Out of Everyone With Her Twins' Names
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds