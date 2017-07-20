Princess Charlotte Delivered Her First Curtsy, and Everyone Missed It

When we said Princess Charlotte is already a little pro at this whole royal tour thing, we weren't kidding. Before jetting out of Poland on Wednesday morning, Prince George's little sister thanked a group of Polish dignitaries in the form of a tiny (and heart-melting) curtsy. While she seemed determined to do it right, none of the adults around her really seemed to notice. And when the family arrived in Germany later that day, the 2-year-old royal continued to impress by giving her first diplomatic handshake while greeting officials. Despite George's obvious lack of enthusiasm for the tour, Kate and Will must be proud of their little princess.