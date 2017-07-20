Princess Charlotte Gives Her First Diplomatic Handshake in Germany, and We Are DONE

So cute! Princess Charlotte gives her first diplomatic handshake #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/C3fXva87hK — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) July 19, 2017

The British royal family is in the middle of their official tour of Poland and Germany, but all we can really focus on is the youngest member of the clan: Princess Charlotte. The adorable 2-year-old has been the centre of attention without even trying ever since they kicked off their trip. After staying close to mum, Kate, while getting off the plane in Poland on Monday (in her Uncle Harry's hand-me-down shoes, no less), she stopped to smell a bouquet of flowers when they touched down in Germany on Wednesday. And it was during that same arrival that Charlotte had a very big and sweet milestone: her first diplomatic handshake. In a video captured by Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy, Charlotte is seen shaking hands with a German official. Big brother George is an old pro at greetings at this stage, and it seems like she's been taking notes!