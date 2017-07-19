 Skip Nav
Nothing Is Sweeter Than Princess Charlotte Stopping to Smell Her Flowers in Germany
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
5 Times Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Savagely Roasted Tom Holland
The Only Thing Wrong With Jason Momoa's Beach Outing Is That He's Wearing a Shirt
Nothing Is Sweeter Than Princess Charlotte Stopping to Smell Her Flowers in Germany

The royal family has been full of sweet moments during their tour of Poland and Germany this week, but Princess Charlotte is definitely stealing the spotlight. After touching down in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, the 2 year old made all of our hearts turn to mush when she sweetly sniffed her bouquet of flowers as she walked hand in hand with mum, Kate. Of course, this isn't the only time Charlotte has proved that she's a total flower girl. She pulled the exact same move during the family's tour of Canada last year when she stopped to smell the roses. She also served as a flower girl in aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in May. It's official: this little princess is definitely a nature girl.

The Cutest Pictures of Princess Charlotte — So Far!

