 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Other Man Involved in Princess Diana and Prince Charles's Love Square
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Felicity
Your Heart Will Swell at the Sight of Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Together Again
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana

Princess Diana and James Hewitt Affair Facts

The Other Man Involved in Princess Diana and Prince Charles's Love Square

Princess Diana's tumultuous 11-year marriage to Prince Charles was plagued with scandals, including rumours of infidelity and paternity questions. While Charles's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles was hardly a secret, there was a fourth person involved in his and Diana's love square: James Hewitt. Diana carried on an affair with James behind Charles's back in the late '80s. He was initially hired to teach Diana, William, and Harry horseback riding, and in a 1995 tell-all interview, Diana confessed to their five-year relationship. Diana claimed to have loved him, but the couple ended up breaking things off when James was deployed to serve in the Gulf War.

Related
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce

Diana passed away in a tragic car accident in August 1997, and James caused another scandal when he tried to sell her love letters after her death. James made headlines again in 2011 when he admitted to contemplating suicide following their affair. At around the same time, rumours began swirling that James was Prince Harry's biological father (it's worth noting that James and Diana didn't even meet until 1986 — two years after Harry was born). While James has always denied the claims, he was recently asked point-blank about the rumour during an interview with Australia's Sunday Night, to which he replied, "No, I'm not. It sells papers . . . It's worse for [Harry] probably, poor chap." Diana and Charles separated in late 1992, but it wasn't until August 1996 that their divorce was finalised.

Image Sources: Getty / Chris Jackson and Getty / Anwar Hussein
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesThe RoyalsPrincess DianaPrince Charles
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Prince Charles Loves Cheese and Sugar Just as Much as You Do
by Lucy Kenny
Is James Hewitt Prince Harry's Real Father?
The Royals
Princess Diana's Former Lover Addresses Prince Harry Paternity Rumours
by Brittney Stephens
Kim Kardashian Quotes About Paris Robbery 2017
Celebrity Scandals
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Talking About Paris Robbery on KUWTK
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrity Scandals
Paula Patton and Robin Thicke Attend Family Therapy With Son Julian Amid Custody Battle
by Quinn Keaney
Andrew Lincoln Was in Princess Diana's Funeral
The Royals
How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Played a Part in Princess Diana's Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Constance Wu's Tweets About Casey Affleck's Oscar Nomination
Oscars
Constance Wu Slams the Academy For Casey Affleck's Oscar Nomination
by Kelsie Gibson
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Custody Agreement 2016
Celebrity Scandals
Angelina Jolie Has Been Granted Physical Custody of Her Kids With Brad Pitt
by Monica Sisavat
Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Hollywood Walk of Fame 2017
Felicity
Your Heart Will Swell at the Sight of Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Together Again
by Brittney Stephens
Lime Crime Rainbow Hair Dye Review
Rainbow Beauty
I Suck at Dyeing My Own Hair, and Even I Can Use the Lime Crime Hair Dye
by Hedy Phillips
Courgette Spaghetti Recipes For Summer
Zucchini
Summery Courgetti Recipes to Keep Dinner Healthy and Light
by Rachel Fendel
The Duchess of Cambridge's Favourite Foods
The Royals
Dig In, Duchess! These Are The Duchess of Cambridge's Favourite Foods
by Marcia Moody
Who Did Princess Diana Date?
The Royals
6 Men Who Were Romantically Linked to Princess Diana
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds