 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments
Billie Lourd
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 25  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana

Princess Diana has been gone for almost 20 years now, but her memory continues to live on. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, who passed down many family traditions to her two boys, was known for her intense dedication to charity work, her flawless style, and her welcoming smile. In addition to attending fancy galas and dinner parties over the years, Diana also always made time to really get to know people and help those in need. Keep reading for 22 of her most iconic moments.

Related
16 Truth Bombs Princess Diana Dropped in That Infamous BBC Interview

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsNostalgiaThe RoyalsPrincess Diana
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Meghan Markle
So, Meghan Markle's Real Name Isn't Meghan
by Caitlin Hacker
Prince William at the FA Cup Final in London May 2017
The Royals
Prince William Vows Not to Live in Fear Following Manchester Attack
by Monica Sisavat
Is Christian Navarro From 13 Reasons Why Single?
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
by Kirbie Johnson
HBO
How Much Your Favourite Game of Thrones Characters Have Changed
by Erin Hurley
Temporary Watercolour Tattoo | Video
Beauty Junkie
Get an Awe-Inspiring Watercolour Tattoo Without the Commitment
by Kirbie Johnson
Blake Lively at Paint It Black NYC Premiere May 2017
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
by Monica Sisavat
Queen Elizabeth II Visiting Manchester Victims in Hospital
The Royals
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
by Quinn Keaney
Favourite Flowers of the Royal Family
The Royals
Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet
by Marcia Moody
Dwayne Johnson Posing With a Rock Photos
Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson
There Are Photos of The Rock Posing With a Rock Because the Internet Is a Beautiful Thing
by Caitlin Hacker
'90s British Kids' TV Shows
POPSUGAR Voices
34 '90s British Kids' TV Shows That'll Give You Serious Feels
by Elle Taylor
Prince William Wanted to Give Diana Her Princess Title Back
The Royals
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
Chris Meloni Wanda Sykes Ike Barinholtz Snatched Interview
Ike Barinholtz
The Snatched Cast Reveals What Amy Schumer Is Like on Set
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds