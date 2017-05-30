24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana

Princess Diana has been gone for almost 20 years now, but her memory continues to live on. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, who passed down many family traditions to her two boys, was known for her intense dedication to charity work, her flawless style, and her welcoming smile. In addition to attending fancy galas and dinner parties over the years, Diana also always made time to really get to know people and help those in need. Keep reading for 22 of her most iconic moments.



