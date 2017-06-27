11 Real-Life Princesses You Should Really Know About

If you thought Princess Charlotte was the only princess worth knowing about, perhaps you haven't been following all of the other regal heirs around the world. Today, there are a bevy of modern-day ladies, aside from our beloved Duchess of Cambridge, who have made the most of their royal roles, which they have acquired from either birth or marriage. From raising awareness of HIV to competing in marathons for charities, a lot of these women spend their time helping those in need. Keep reading for a look at the world's most noteworthy princesses, then check out celebrities who look like royalty.