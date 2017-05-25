Priyanka Chopra Had an Epic Response to This Sexist Description of Meghan Markle

I just want to apologise straight away if my writing seems a little off, because I'm still recovering from the whiplash I experienced watching Priyanka Chopra shut down Wendy Williams faster than the speed of light on Wednesday. While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, the actress discussed everything from her new movie Baywatch to why she couldn't care less about walking the Met Gala red carpet without a man on her arm. Then, the conversation turned to the subject of one of Priyanka's pals. "You're friends with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's girlfriend?" Wendy asked, likely not anticipating the burn headed her way. "Also Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements," Priyanka pointed out. "Just saying."

Wendy forged ahead, asking if Priyanka will serve as a bridesmaid in Meghan's wedding if Harry ever pops the question. "I'm not that close to her," Priyanka said, attempting to shift the conversation. "I guess I'll know once I get the invite, if I'm even invited." Fortunately, it was enough for Wendy to take the hint and apologise for being "nosy," but the jury's still out on whether or not she understood why reducing a woman to her partner's identity was so wrong.