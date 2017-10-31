Prue Leith Just Accidentally Tweeted the Winner of the Great British Bake Off

Don't worry, this post is spoiler free!

In what can only be described as a great British blunder, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the show's winner before the final aired on Tuesday night. In a now-deleted tweet which read: "No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo [insert name]", Prue revealed the winner before the official air time of 8 p.m. on Oct 31. on Channel 4.

Predictably, GBBO fans weren't too wild for the reveal.

When Prue Leith accidentally tweets who won #GBBOFinal early! pic.twitter.com/k7HFuO1eU0 — Cate (@Cateeeeey) October 31, 2017

Others found comedy in the moment with Mary Berry inevitably playing a role.

When you finally work out Prue Leith's Twitter password pic.twitter.com/XhwUW1IsMX — Alex Finnis (@AlexFinnis) October 31, 2017

And we cross over live to Prue Leith's management's office. pic.twitter.com/LH76ahogKN — Pete Allison (@Pete_Allison) October 31, 2017

Prue Leith accidentally released the winner of the Bake Off twelve hours early... #GBBO #GBBOfinal pic.twitter.com/CCVoZcGbE0 — Charlotte❤️ (@xx_lotty) October 31, 2017

Prue however, did her best to cover it up with a simple "who will win?". Shortly followed by an apology, explaining her faux pas was down to different time zones. We forgive you, Prue!

It's the #GBBO final! Who will win? Thrilled to say Paul, Noel Sandi & I will all be back! Do you want to join us? https://t.co/Ff5DiP5nC5 — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017