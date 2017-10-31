Prue Leith Great British Bake Off Tweet
Prue Leith Just Accidentally Tweeted the Winner of the Great British Bake Off
Don't worry, this post is spoiler free!
In what can only be described as a great British blunder, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the show's winner before the final aired on Tuesday night. In a now-deleted tweet which read: "No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo [insert name]", Prue revealed the winner before the official air time of 8 p.m. on Oct 31. on Channel 4.
Predictably, GBBO fans weren't too wild for the reveal.
When Prue Leith accidentally tweets who won #GBBOFinal early! pic.twitter.com/k7HFuO1eU0
— Cate (@Cateeeeey) October 31, 2017
Oh @prueleith, honey. pic.twitter.com/vWTrIHYFB8
— Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) October 31, 2017
Others found comedy in the moment with Mary Berry inevitably playing a role.
When you finally work out Prue Leith's Twitter password pic.twitter.com/XhwUW1IsMX
— Alex Finnis (@AlexFinnis) October 31, 2017
And we cross over live to Prue Leith's management's office. pic.twitter.com/LH76ahogKN
— Pete Allison (@Pete_Allison) October 31, 2017
Prue Leith accidentally released the winner of the Bake Off twelve hours early... #GBBO #GBBOfinal pic.twitter.com/CCVoZcGbE0
— Charlotte❤️ (@xx_lotty) October 31, 2017
Prue however, did her best to cover it up with a simple "who will win?". Shortly followed by an apology, explaining her faux pas was down to different time zones. We forgive you, Prue!
It's the #GBBO final! Who will win? Thrilled to say Paul, Noel Sandi & I will all be back! Do you want to join us? https://t.co/Ff5DiP5nC5
— Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017
I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO.
— Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017