British Celebrities
Prue Leith Great British Bake Off Tweet

Prue Leith Just Accidentally Tweeted the Winner of the Great British Bake Off

Don't worry, this post is spoiler free!

In what can only be described as a great British blunder, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the show's winner before the final aired on Tuesday night. In a now-deleted tweet which read: "No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo [insert name]", Prue revealed the winner before the official air time of 8 p.m. on Oct 31. on Channel 4.

Predictably, GBBO fans weren't too wild for the reveal.

Others found comedy in the moment with Mary Berry inevitably playing a role.

Prue however, did her best to cover it up with a simple "who will win?". Shortly followed by an apology, explaining her faux pas was down to different time zones. We forgive you, Prue!

Image Source: Getty
Great British Bake Off
