This Pussycat Dolls Dance Video Is So Steamy, You'll Have to Loosen Up Your Buttons

Nearly 12 years later, The Pussycat Dolls's sensational hit "Buttons" still holds up. A group of dancers at LA's Millennium Dance Complex recently put their own spin on the track, and it's taking us back to the early 2000s. Not only do they manage to hit all their steps in stiletto high heels but we can't get enough of Jojo Gomez's sexy choreography. Seriously, you may want to loosen up your buttons and turn up the AC, because this video is STEAMY.