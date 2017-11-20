 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Queen and Prince Philip Mark 70 Years of Marriage With New Photos

On Nov. 20, the Queen and Prince Philip celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, and to mark the momentous occasion, the royal couple have released a new set of photographs. One shows the pair standing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, while a further three are staged against a platinum backdrop (as this is their platinum anniversary). The photos were taken in early November and show the Queen wearing a cream day dress by Angela Kelly and an Andrew Grima 'Scarab' brooch (from her vast collection) in yellow gold, carved ruby, and diamond, which was a personal gift from the Duke to The Queen in 1966. Both look happy and relaxed in the photographs, which were taken by photographer Matt Holyoak. He posted one of the shots to his Instagram, saying "I am very honoured to have been commissioned to photograph Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh for their 70th wedding anniversary. I would like to congratulate Her Majesty and His Royal Highness on their landmark achievement."

The Queen and Prince Philip Mark 70 Years of Marriage With New Photos
The Queen and Prince Philip Mark 70 Years of Marriage With New Photos
The Queen and Prince Philip Mark 70 Years of Marriage With New Photos
The Queen and Prince Philip Mark 70 Years of Marriage With New Photos
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity AnniversariesThe RoyalsPrince PhilipQueen Elizabeth II
The Royals
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Stunning Jewels
by Marcia Moody
Royals With Tattoos
The Royals
5 Royals Who Rebelled Against Tradition to Get Tattoos
by Shontel Horne
Where Did Princess Diana Hang Out in London?
The Royals
Princess Diana's London: Her Favourite Spots and Her Secret Social Life
by Marcia Moody
Does the Queen Have a Passport?
The Royals
The Queen Doesn't Need a Passport, Here's Why
by Tori Crowther
Prince William in Uniform
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds