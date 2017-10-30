 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes
The Royals
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Love How This Band Flipped the Script on Their Playboy-Themed Halloween Costume

Pop-rock band R5 paid homage to the late Hugh Hefner with their Playboy-themed group Halloween costume on Friday night — but it had a twist. While attending a handful of parties in LA, the group — which includes siblings Ross, Riker, Rocky, and Rydel Lynch, and family friend Ellington Ratliff — turned the tables a bit as keyboard player and vocalist Rydel channelled the legendary Playboy founder in a bathrobe and captain's hat, and the guys dressed as her "bunnies." The band members, along with a male friend, sported tuxedos with the signature bow ties and ears worn by Playboy bunnies over the years. We're bound to see a lot of Hugh Hefner costumes this year, but we love this feminist flip!

Related
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes
You'll Love How This Band Flipped the Script on Their Playboy-Themed Halloween Costume
You'll Love How This Band Flipped the Script on Their Playboy-Themed Halloween Costume
You'll Love How This Band Flipped the Script on Their Playboy-Themed Halloween Costume
You'll Love How This Band Flipped the Script on Their Playboy-Themed Halloween Costume
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds