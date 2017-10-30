You'll Love How This Band Flipped the Script on Their Playboy-Themed Halloween Costume

Pop-rock band R5 paid homage to the late Hugh Hefner with their Playboy-themed group Halloween costume on Friday night — but it had a twist. While attending a handful of parties in LA, the group — which includes siblings Ross, Riker, Rocky, and Rydel Lynch, and family friend Ellington Ratliff — turned the tables a bit as keyboard player and vocalist Rydel channelled the legendary Playboy founder in a bathrobe and captain's hat, and the guys dressed as her "bunnies." The band members, along with a male friend, sported tuxedos with the signature bow ties and ears worn by Playboy bunnies over the years. We're bound to see a lot of Hugh Hefner costumes this year, but we love this feminist flip!