Even at an Ice Cream Museum, Rami Malek Makes You Ponder the Meaning of Life

Rami Malek has the ability to turn any everyday situation into a mysterious and meaningful existential dilemma. Generally known for his even-keeled disposition and deadpan humour — and, well, his good looks — the actor recently visited the trendy Museum of Ice Cream at the behest of Jimmy Kimmel, who wanted to see what would happen when Mr. Robot met Mister Softee. While at the museum, Malek recalls a traumatic childhood experience wherein the ice cream man maniacally stalks him — except Malek is the ice cream man. It gets weird. The bigger trauma, however, is revealed to be his lactose intolerance. Watch the delightfully strange segment in its entirety above.