Rascal Flatts Casually Crashes a Wedding to Perform During Couple's First Dance

Imagine having one of your favourite musical acts just pop into your wedding and casually serenade you with one of their hits during your first dance. That's exactly what Rascal Flatts did when they crashed a couple's ceremony at the Sugar Island Barn in Wisconsin, USA, on Saturday. A video posted to Facebook shows the country stars performing "Bless the Broken Road" for newlyweds Sara and Brandon McInnis's first song; the couple was apparently planning to have the DJ play it, but who needs a DJ when you can have the actual band instead?

The bride told a local TV station that a family friend secretly asked the band to perform at the wedding while on their way to the Country USA musical festival nearby. While walking in to surprise the couple, Rascal Flatts's lead singer Gary LeVox says in the Facebook video that the group was "in the neighbourhood" and thought they'd "swing over." Watch the amazing video above.