 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Rascal Flatts Casually Crashes a Wedding to Perform During Couple's First Dance
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
British Celebrities
James Corden Has This British Actor to Thank For Meeting His Wife Julia
Celebrity Kids
Are These the Names of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Twins?

Rascal Flatts Surprises Couple at Their Wedding Video 2017

Rascal Flatts Casually Crashes a Wedding to Perform During Couple's First Dance

Imagine having one of your favourite musical acts just pop into your wedding and casually serenade you with one of their hits during your first dance. That's exactly what Rascal Flatts did when they crashed a couple's ceremony at the Sugar Island Barn in Wisconsin, USA, on Saturday. A video posted to Facebook shows the country stars performing "Bless the Broken Road" for newlyweds Sara and Brandon McInnis's first song; the couple was apparently planning to have the DJ play it, but who needs a DJ when you can have the actual band instead?

The bride told a local TV station that a family friend secretly asked the band to perform at the wedding while on their way to the Country USA musical festival nearby. While walking in to surprise the couple, Rascal Flatts's lead singer Gary LeVox says in the Facebook video that the group was "in the neighbourhood" and thought they'd "swing over." Watch the amazing video above.

Join the conversation
Rascal FlattsReal WeddingsViral VideosWedding
Join The Conversation
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What to Eat Before Your Wedding to Lose Weight
Weight Loss
Exactly What to Eat 2 Weeks Before Your Wedding to Lose Weight
by Lauren Levinson
Lil Jon "Get Low" Dance Routine
Dance Videos
This "Get Low" Choreography Will Make You Dance Till the Sweat Drops Down . . . You Know
by Victoria Messina
JAY Z's Song About Beyonce on 4:44
Celebrity Families
JAY-Z Apologises For Cheating on Beyoncé in His Emotional New Song, "4:44"
by Quinn Keaney
Kanye West Leaves Tidal Over Money Dispute
Celebrity Friendships
Kanye West Leaves Tidal Following JAY-Z's New Song About Him
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds