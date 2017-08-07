 Skip Nav
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Announced Their Separation
Celebrity Couples
A Look Back at Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Sweetest and Most Hilarious Moments
British Celebrities
17 Times Jourdan Dunn's Bikini Body Had Us Saying "I'm Dunn"
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Game of Thrones Fans Absolutely Lost It When Arya Stark Finally Made It Home

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

We've all been waiting for it since Game of Thrones season one, and now it has finally happened: Arya Stark has returned home to Winterfell. The youngest daughter of House Stark finally reunited with her two living siblings — TBD on her inevitable future reunion with brother/secret cousin Jon Snow — and understandably, fans of the series couldn't keep it together. There are a lot of emotions to feel, OK?

There are a fair number of unanswered questions in Winterfell: Why does Sansa look so salty when Arya and Brienne are fighting? Does Bran know whose dagger he's holding? Is one of the Starks finally going to kill that devious bastard Littlefinger? But for now, let's all just bask in the joy that is the Stark family reunion. We needed something good to happen to this family, and now it finally happened! Thank goodness Arya's homecoming wasn't as awkward as Bran's, eh?

Fans couldn't contain their joy about Arya returning home, and even the show's cast was getting in on the fun. Check out these totally appropriate reactions to the episode.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTwitterTV
Join The Conversation
American Horror Story Cult
Emma Roberts Joins the AHS: Cult Cast With a Razor-Sharp Entrance
by Ryan Roschke
What Is a Eunuch on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Exactly What It Means to Be a Eunuch
by Sabienna Bowman
Will the Handmaid's Tale Book Epilogue Be in the Show?
Margaret Atwood
How the Chilling Epilogue of The Handmaid's Tale Foreshadows Season 2
by Anna Monette Roberts
Gwendoline Christie Height
Celebrity Facts
Question: How Tall Is Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie? Answer: Very
by Brittney Stephens
Reactions to Jon Snow Meeting Daenerys on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Fans Totally Lost It When Jon Snow and Daenerys Finally Met
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds