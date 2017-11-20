 Skip Nav
BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions

When BTS wasn't hyped over meeting other celebrities at the American Music Awards, they were getting ready to take the stage. Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the award show. The best part is the reactions fans had to the performance — people in the audience danced and freaked out, and one person even cried, and over on Twitter, the reactions were even more extra.

