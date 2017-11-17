People Had a Lot to Say About Blake Shelton Being Crowned Sexiest Man Alive

Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre

Blake Shelton was named People's Sexiest Man Alive this year, and let's just say people had a lot of feelings about it. While a select few were thrilled with the news, a majority of people just couldn't believe it. Some even went as far as to offer their own picks for who they think should have won. Keep reading for a look at some of the most hilarious Twitter reactions, and just remember there's always next year.

Blake Shelton won the sexy electoral vote but Idris Elba won the sexy popular vote. — The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) November 15, 2017





Blake Shelton has been named the Sexiest Man Alive... pic.twitter.com/SaIYVrudVO — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) November 15, 2017





Blake Shelton was named People magazine's sexiest man alive because apparently Morgan Freeman was unavailable — Sohail (@SohailBuddy) November 15, 2017









Has anyone heard from Alexander Skarsgard, lately? 'Cause if Blake Shelton is the "Sexiest Man Alive" I fear my mans might be dead.... — Lakyn (@lakynxlakyn) November 15, 2017





When they announce Blake Shelton as Sexiest Man Alive pic.twitter.com/OIJPa39KSh — Mommy Long Legs 🕸 (@Laura_ToGo) November 15, 2017





Y'all are gonna tell me Blake Shelton is sexiest man alive when Jason Momoa is alive and well?! pic.twitter.com/d0ZLPXGFuQ — 🎅Candy Cane Cori🎄 (@TheCorkers) November 15, 2017





I had to google Blake Shelton. Can you imagine my disappointment. — Annah Inocente (@thisisannah) November 15, 2017





Blake Shelton is the sexiest man America currently deserves. — Rhonda Deal (@RJDeal) November 15, 2017





First, Trump becomes president. And now Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive.



I trust no one. — Leah Scheer (@leeeeeaaah) November 15, 2017









Wait why can't we all let Blake Shelton have his moment? Rude. — Sarah Brooks (@sartotherah) November 15, 2017





Blake Shelton may be the sexist man at a PTA meeting, but not the world. — Andrea (@AndreaKurczewsk) November 15, 2017





Blake Shelton for #SexiestManAlive ... Have you seen Misha Collins!? pic.twitter.com/VLDdB3bu7B — Jasmine Winchester (@jassojasmine22) November 15, 2017









I think Blake Shelton is pretty sexy 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Lindsay (@linds_kat) November 15, 2017





Blake Shelton isn't even the sexiest judge on The Voice. — alison (@sizetoosmall) November 15, 2017





Blake Shelton named "Sexiest Man Alive"??? pic.twitter.com/Fc0PEBHRh6 — LX (@Lx_Girl) November 15, 2017





I have nothing against Blake Shelton, I was just hoping for a hot buff guy to be #SexiestManAlive

I knew Chris Hemsworth's new haircut was a bad idea. Thor just isn't as hot anymore... :( — Sarah Fall (@SarahBeauty90) November 15, 2017





Blake Shelton is about as sexy as a piece of dry toast. — Lacrimarum (@squishself) November 15, 2017









Imagine looking at both Idris Elba & Blake Shelton while trying to make the decision & being like yeah that Shelton guy is definitely sexier — Nautica (@NattaiyaT) November 15, 2017





@blakeshelton the sexiest man alive? Is there a list? Maybe they turned upside down? — Marcelo Costa (@MarceloSC) November 15, 2017





People: #SexiestManAlive is Blake Shelton.



The rest of the world: pic.twitter.com/hXthKLLnv9 — Helen Rumney (@helen_rumney) November 15, 2017





let's come up with a list of men named chris that are sexier than blake shelton: chris evans, chris hemsworth, chris pine, chris pratt..... — jay, but fallish 🍂 (@humdrumvee) November 15, 2017



















