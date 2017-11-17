 Skip Nav
Reactions to Blake Shelton Being People's Sexiest Man Alive

People Had a Lot to Say About Blake Shelton Being Crowned Sexiest Man Alive

Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre

Blake Shelton was named People's Sexiest Man Alive this year, and let's just say people had a lot of feelings about it. While a select few were thrilled with the news, a majority of people just couldn't believe it. Some even went as far as to offer their own picks for who they think should have won. Keep reading for a look at some of the most hilarious Twitter reactions, and just remember there's always next year.






























Blake SheltonHumorPeople's Sexiest Man AliveTwitter
