Sansa Wasn't the Only One Weirded Out by That Awkward Game of Thrones Reunion
Sansa Wasn't the Only One Weirded Out by That Awkward Game of Thrones Reunion

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

If you were expecting a joyous reunion between other Stark siblings along the same lines as Jon and Sansa's emotional season six reconciliation, we have some bad news: Bran Stark's triumphant return to Winterfell on Game of Thrones is awkward as hell. When the only remaining true-born Stark son finally catches up with his eldest sister at their childhood home, there's a palpable weirdness between them. This is, of course, not for Sansa's lack of trying to catch up like normal siblings who've been separated for years . . . it's mostly because Bran behaves like an emotionless drone.

We get it, dude: you're the Three-Eyed Raven. But do you really have to act like a rock on Valium when your sister gives you a welcome-home hug? And what's with the whole "bringing up her traumatic sexual assault in casual conversation" thing?

Twitter, of course, didn't hold back when reacting to this long-awaited reunion. Luckily for the rest of us, Game of Thrones

fans on social media have more enthusiasm than Bran . . . and a much better sense of humour than the one he seems to have lost completely beyond the Wall. Our only problem is that we can't pick a favourite out of these hilarious reactions below!

