12 People Who Are Just as Devastated About Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's Split as You

The world stood still on Sunday night when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the parents of 4-year-old son Jack wrote in a statement. "We still have love for each other and will always cherish our time together." Needless to say, fans were completely wrecked over the news and decided to mourn the picture-perfect pair on social media. See some of the most relatable reactions to what is, without a doubt, one of the biggest breakups of 2017.

Just woke up and saw that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are breaking up. pic.twitter.com/Tuz6birCZV — Sonya (@sonyaloveslatte) August 7, 2017









anna faris and chris pratt breaking up affects me in no way but also i feel like im their child and it's my fault somehow — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 7, 2017





I leave twitter to watch #GameOfThrones in peace and I come back and Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separated. pic.twitter.com/ohVRIMuhvn — Robert Rosenberg (@RobMRosenberg) August 7, 2017





Me: ugh I hate celebrity gossip can we just let them live their lives

*Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separate*

Me: pic.twitter.com/5VOhZpfjll — Nadine 🌿 (@justdeenie) August 7, 2017





Me hearing the news about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/dsFdQ9TvpM — Alison Erving (@alisonerving) August 7, 2017





bees are dying, and now chris pratt and anna faris have broken up. don't cry for me, i'm already dead. — Sarah Maunder (@s_maunder) August 7, 2017





Anna Faris & Chris Pratt are separating. Goodnight I don't wanna talk to anyone. pic.twitter.com/Nz1JxyfD4r — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) August 7, 2017





I'm honestly really upset about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating more than I should be for a couple I don't know. pic.twitter.com/XYSIfXFQ6S — Lis Schumacher (@lis_schu) August 7, 2017





Chris Pratt and Anna Faris? 2017 is so much more disrespectful than 2016. Cancel life, there's no future. pic.twitter.com/uzfYXVsXAC — Lee Lee ✨ (@leeyore) August 7, 2017





chris pratt and anna faris are getting a divorce....god, please protect ryan reynolds/blake lively and john legend/chrissy teigen amen pic.twitter.com/gAvkJoTRi1 — edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) August 7, 2017



