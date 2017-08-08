 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
TV
Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Celebrity News
Keira Knightley’s SO James Righton Is About to Send Shock Waves Through Your Spotify
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
21 People Who Are Aroused by Daenerys Targaryen Saying "Dracarys!"

Monday's Game of Thrones episode is being hailed as one of the best of season seven to date. It's not hard to see why; I mean, there's so much to go over between Jon and Dany's steamy cave scene, Sansa and Arya's epic reunion, and that amazing sword fight with Brienne. Oh, and, like, Daenerys's epic, scorching attack on the Lannisters. When Dany finally decides to take Drogon into battle, she brings back one of the most fiery words in all of Westeros: "Dracarys." Naturally, the internet wasn't able to cope with all the magnificence and reacted accordingly: with brilliant reaction GIFs, memes, and more.

Related
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesHumorTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: We Will Lose Our Sh*t If Drogon Doesn't Survive That Wound
by Ally Bautista
Who Has a Valyrian Steel Sword on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Everything You Should Know About Valyrian Steel Weapons and Who Owns Them
by Zareen Siddiqui
Which Game of Thrones Actress Is Vegan?
Vegan
All the Times Missandei From Game of Thrones Was Our Vegan Inspiration
by Gina Florio
Prince George Looking Judgmental Pictures
The Royals
22 Times Prince George Was Judging the Sh*t Out of You
by Brittney Stephens
When Is the Last Time Bran and Arya Saw Each Other?
Game of Thrones
Arya and Bran Have Been Separated For Way Longer Than You Remember
by Nicole Weaver
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds