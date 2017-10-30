 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes
The Royals
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 People Who Simply Cannot Handle Dart on Stranger Things

The friendships between the characters on Stranger Things are one of the best elements of the Netflix show, but season two has brought about a new, unlikely pairing that we can't stop talking about.

After Dustin stumbles across a tiny creature in the rubbish bin, he takes the little guy home — evicting Yertle the turtle from his tank — and shares a 3 Musketeers bar with his new pet before dubbing him d'Artagnan (Dart for short).

The gang isn't quite sure what to make of Dustin's bond with Dart, (though Will recognises the creature from the Upside Down right away), but these tweets pretty much sum up the best reactions to Dustin and Dart's friendship . . . and that scene with the cat.

Spoilers for Stranger Things season two below!

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsTwitterTV
Sexual Assault
This Two-Word, Social-Media Status About Sexual Harassment Is Both Devastating and Powerful
by Tori Crowther
Mindfulness Techniques
Health and Wellness
How I Brought Mindfulness Into My Life — and, Yes, It Involved a Colouring Book
by Elle Taylor
Who Is Playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown Season 3 and 4?
the crown
The Crown Finally Chooses Claire Foy's Replacement For Seasons 3 and 4
by Quinn Keaney
Game of Thrones House Targaryen Halloween Costumes
Group Halloween Costumes
Love Blond Wigs and Game of Thrones? Dress Up as a Targaryen For Halloween
by Quinn Keaney
Millie Bobby Brown at Stranger Things Season 2 Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown
Oh My God, Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up and Different on the Stranger Things Red Carpet
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds