15 People Who Simply Cannot Handle Dart on Stranger Things

The friendships between the characters on Stranger Things are one of the best elements of the Netflix show, but season two has brought about a new, unlikely pairing that we can't stop talking about.

After Dustin stumbles across a tiny creature in the rubbish bin, he takes the little guy home — evicting Yertle the turtle from his tank — and shares a 3 Musketeers bar with his new pet before dubbing him d'Artagnan (Dart for short).

The gang isn't quite sure what to make of Dustin's bond with Dart, (though Will recognises the creature from the Upside Down right away), but these tweets pretty much sum up the best reactions to Dustin and Dart's friendship . . . and that scene with the cat.

Spoilers for Stranger Things season two below!